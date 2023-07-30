These BSNL Prepaid plans under Rs 200 are quite helpful when you are on a budget

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers some recharge plans that will cost you less than Rs 200 and are perfectly suited for unlimited connectivity. The plans include daily 1GB data along with some other bundled features. The plans of BSNL are Rs 184, Rs 185, Rs 186 and Rs 187.

Rs 184 prepaid plan

The Rs 184 BSNL prepaid recharge plan has a validity of 28 days and offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls, 1GB high-speed data per day, and 100 SMS messages daily. Users will also get free access to Lystn Podcast service. On the other hand the speed of the internet will be reduced to 40Kbps after 1GB.

Rs 185 prepaid plan

BSNL’s Rs 185 plan brings 1GB high-speed data on a daily basis for 28 days. In addition to this, the plan also offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day. The recharge plan also offers free access to Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming service for 28 days.

Rs 186 prepaid plan

The BSNL Rs 186 prepaid plan also has a validity of 28 days. With this plan, subscribers can get unlimited voice calling, 1GB data/day, and 100 SMS messages for the validity period. The plan also offers free subscription to BSNL Tunes.

Rs 187 Prepaid Plan

This plan by BSNL offers 1.5GB data per day along with unlimited calling facility for a validity of 28 days. This means that the total data offered under the plan is 42 GB. Users also get 100 SMS/ day in the plan.