Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 confirmed on Feb 1, What to expect

Samsung has confirmed to hold its first Galaxy Unpacked event for 2023 on February 1. Prior to this, the company accidentally revealed the date earlier this month. Though, Samsung has not revealed the name of the devices it’s going to launch on the event, we are expecting the arrival of the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series phones.

The new Galaxy S23 lineup is expected to include Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The company is going to hold its first in-person Unpacked event in San Francisco after three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can watch the event live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom and Samsung’s YouTube channel at 10 AM PST (11:30â€¯PM IST).

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

According to leaks and rumours, the Galaxy S23 series models will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for all regions. Earlier, Samsung launched its Galaxy S-series with either Qualcomm or in-house Exynos chipset, based on the market. However, a leak suggests that the company is also working on a new chip that may power Galaxy S23 in select regions.

We also got to see the renders of the alleged Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. All the three models of the S23 lineup are said to feature a unibody design.

The new Galaxy S23 smartphones will have different screen and battery sizes. The top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra model is said to sport a 200-megapixel camera sensor. The series will feature a AMOLED E6 display, which also used in the recently launched iQOO 11.

The three phones of the Galaxy S23 series are rumoured to support 25W wired charging. This appears to be unlikely, as Samsung has added support for 45W wired charging in the past. In terms of software, the phone will ship with OneUI 5 based on Android 13.

Price

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 will likely fall under the premium category with prices starting above Rs 70,000 and the Ultra model could cost over Rs 1 lakh. Last year, the Samsung Galaxy S22’s price in India was set at Rs 72,999 for the base model, and the Galaxy S22 Plus had a starting price tag of Rs 84,999. The Ultra model was priced at Rs 1,09,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option.

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to debut in India in mid-February or early March.