Samsung Galaxy M44 5G confirmed to launch soon, offers a Snapdragon 888 processor

Samsung Galaxy M44 5G has now been listed on the official website of the Samsung Korea and the launch of the device seems close. One of the most surprising thing that users get on the smartphone is the presence of Snapdragon 888 processor. The presence of a high-end processor in a mid-range device is always welcoming.

Initially mentioned by sammobile, the Galaxy M44 was listed on Samsung’s online shop in Korea as Galaxy Jump 3. However, it is important to mention that there is no mention about Snapdragon 888. However, the octa-core configuration of 2.84GHz, 2.4GHz, and 1.8GHz CPU cores match Qualcomm specifications.

The Samsung Galaxy M44 gets 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage through microSD. The 6.58’’ FHD+ PLS LCD (1080×2408) display offers a refresh rate of 120Hz along with 5000mAh battery. The display gets a waterdrop notch that houses the front camera. The bezels are however bit thick.

In terms of camera specifications we get a 50MP primary camera along with two 2MP shooters. The dimensions of the device are 167.7 x 78.0 x 9.1mm and it weighs 216grams.

From the specifications, it seems that the device seems quite good and the only hiccup is an old processor. For those who are unknown, the Snapdragon 888 was launched way back in 2020. However, despite being an old chipset, the Snapdragon 888 is a high-end chipset and it will not lag behind in performance. Usually, the M40 series device relies on a mid-range chipset.

