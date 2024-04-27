IPL 2024 match today: Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants to clash with Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals

There will be two matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 today. The first match will be between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI), while the second match will be between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The first match will be played at 3.30 pm at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, while the second will be played at 7.30 pm at Ekana Sports City, Lucknow.

Delhi are sixth on the points table with four wins in nine matches, whereas Mumbai are positioned ninth with three wins so far.

In the overall matchups, Delhi and Mumbai have faced each other in 34 matches in IPL. Out of these 34 games, Delhi have won 15 whereas Mumbai have come out victorious on 19 occasions.

Lucknow with five wins in eight games are in fourth position on the points table, whereas Rajasthan are the table-toppers with seven wins in eight matches.

In the overall matchup, Lucknow and Rajasthan have faced each other in 4 matches in IPL. Out of these 4 games, Lucknow have won 1 whereas Rajasthan have come out victorious on 3 occasions.

Yesterday, Jonny Bairstow-Shashank Singh’s unbeatable partnership of 84 runs helped Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.