BSNL Fiber Broadband Plan under Rs 1000 that offer Disney+ Hotstar

If you are looking for affordable broadband plans, BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) offers some affordable plans. If you are someone who is glued to your computer/pc/ smartphone for the cricket world cup, there are some plans offered by the BSNL that do offer Disney+ Hotstar connection.

BSNL offers two broadband plans that come with OTT (over-the-top) benefit of Disney+ Hotstar and cost under Rs 1000.

The two BSNL broadband plan that get Disney+ Hotstar plans are Rs 799 plan and Rs 999 plan.

Rs 799 plan

The Rs 799 plan offers 100 Mbps of speed and data of 1TB or 1000GB. The OTT benefits that are included in the plan are Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5 as well as YuppTV.

Rs 999 plan

The Rs 999 plan offers 150 Mbps of speed and the data offered in the plan is 2000GB/2TB. The OTT benefits in the plan include Disney+ Hotstar along with many others. The other OTT plans are Hungama, Shemaroo, SonyLIV, ZEE5 as well as YuppTV.

Users should keep in mind that both the plans offer free fixed-line voice calling connection. The speed drops after after users cross fair usage policy. The final price for both the plans will be more as GST in not included.

Also Read: Oppo Reno 11 Series Might Launch On November 23