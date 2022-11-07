Rs 43,900 worth iPhone 11 available at Rs 23,490 on Flipkart, Check how to get it

Flipkart is offering one of Apple’s most popular iPhones at an unbelievable price. The iPhone we are talking about is iPhone 11. It was the highest-selling smartphone globally of 2020. The Apple iPhone 11 was launched along side iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max in the iPhone 11 series.

Apple discontinued the affordable iPhone 11 in September. However, you can still buy it on Flipkart. The e-retailer is offering the Apple iPhone 11 at a discount of nearly 50% on Flipkart. You can grab the iPhone 11 (64GB) worth Rs 43,900 at just Rs 23,490 on Flipkart. The discounted price is counted including instant price cuts and exchange offers.

Apple iPhone 11 discount on Flipkart

Flipkart has currently listed the iPhone 11 at a discounted price of Rs 40,999 for the base model with 64GB storage option. The iPhone 11 series was launched in India in 2019 at a starting price of Rs 64,900. Customers can further reduce the price of the iPhone 11 by opting for the exchange offer. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 17,500 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This will cut down the price of the device further down to Rs 23,490. Flipkart is also offering 5% off on the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Apple iPhone 11 was available at a massive discount and although the festive sales are now over, you can still get iPhone 11 with a great discount.

Apple iPhone 11 specs

Apple iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display. Under the hood, it is powered by A13 bionic chipset. The smartphone features ets dual 12MP sensors at the rear to capture images and videos. It also features a 12MP selfie shooter at the front.

Apart from Apple iPhone 11, Apple has also discontinued the iconic Apple Watch Series 3 after the arrival of the new Watch Series 8 and Watch SE.