Ford Ranger spotted again in India, expected to launch after Everest

It is expected that the Ford Ranger pickup will be launched soon in India and it will be after the launch of Ford Everest. The Ford Ranger has been spotted multiple times in India. For those who are unknown, the Ford Everest is the same SUV as the Ford Endeavour. The Everest will be the first SUV to relaunch in India. Well, the American carmaker will also be introducing the Ford Ranger which is basically the lifestyle pickup truck version of the Everest.

The Ford Ranger as well the Ford Endeavour offers the same powertrain as well as underpinnings. The Ranger offers the similar front design as the Everest SUV. Even though the some design elements like the C-shaped LED DRLs as well as large front grille of the Ranger are similar to the Everest, there is a difference in the bumper design of the SUV. There are prominent wheel arches along with integrated side steps on both sides and there is even a provision for a tailgate meant for pick-up.

When it comes to the interior of the Ford Ranger, we get features like the infotainment system, vertical AC vent, fully digital instrument cluster and much more.

The Ford Ranger might get a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel and 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel. The 2.0-litre engine will be available in single-turbo or twin-turbo versions while, the 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel engine will be a single variant. When it comes to gearbox, the SUV will be available in 6-speed manual and 10-speed automatic. We expect 2WD as well as 4WD to be available in the Ford Ranger. The 2.0 litre diesel engine (single turbo) offers 170 bhp while 206 bhp is offered in the dual turbo variant.

On the other hand, the 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel engine offers 246 bhp and a peak torque of 600Nm. Speaking of the competitors of Ford Ranger, it will rival the likes of other lifestyle pickups like the Toyota Hilux as well as the Isuzu D-Max in India.