Get Apple iPhone 12 for less than Rs 25,000 on Amazon, Check details about the offer

If you are planning to get a new smartphone from Apple you might want to consider the Apple iPhone 12. The smartphone is available at a massive discount on Amazon and the final prices will be less than Rs 25,000, if proper discount is used.

The Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) currently costs Rs 48,900 on Amazon. The EMI option for the device starts at Rs 2,336. Under the exchange offer, users can get an exchange value of up to Rs 25,000 if they exchange their old smartphone. This means that the smartphone might cost under Rs 25,000. We tried to exchange our old Realme 6 Pro and got an exchange value of Rs 5,700.

Key Features

The Apple iPhone 12 offers a 6.1-inch (15.5 cm) Super Retina XDR display. The display offers great contrast and higher resolution and is offered with a Ceramic Shield (for enhanced protection).

In terms of processor, the A14 Bionic chip offers great performance in terms of everyday use. The dual-camera system with 12MP ultra-wide and wide cameras offers great pictures and videos. Important camera features are night mode, deep fusion, Smart HDR 3, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording, and much more. The front camera is a 12MP sensor.

The device is IP68 water resistant and is well protected against splashes and dust. In terms of battery, the Apple iPhone 12 can provide a battery backup of up to 17 hours of video playback.