Realme C65 5G launched with Dimensity 6300 SoC, 50MP camera

Realme has launched the Realme C65 5G in india. The device comes with a Dimensity 6300 SoC and runs Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 out of the box. It packs a 6.67″ HD+ display with up to 120Hz and a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging support.

The device is priced starting at just Rs 10,499. That means you got the phone under Rs 10,500. Check more details about the price, feature, and specification details here.

Realme C65 5G price, sale date

The Realme C65 5G is offered in Feather Green and Glowing Black colors with three memory options – 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, and 6GB/128GB, priced at INR10,499 ($125/€120), Rs 11,499 , and Rs 12,499, respectively. It goes on sale in India later today through Realme’s official Indian website, Flipkart, and mainline stores.

Realme C65 5G specifications

The Realme C65 5G is the first Dimensity 6300-powered smartphone, and it comes with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. The smartphone runs Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 out of the box, with Realme promising two years of Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

The Realme C65 5G is built around a 6.67″ HD+ 120Hz LCD with 625 nits peak brightness. It supports Rainwater Smart Touch and has a centered punch-hole for the 8MP selfie camera but no fingerprint reader underneath since that’s embedded in the power button.

Around the back, you get a circular camera island with four circles. One is for the LED flash, and two are for the cameras – 50MP primary and a flicker sensor. The fourth circle is just for aesthetics and symmetry.

Keeping the Realme C65 5G up and running is a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging support. The rest of the Realme C65 5G’s highlights include an IP54 rating, USB-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a dedicated microSD card slot.

The C65 5G also comes with Air Gestures, Mini Capsule 2.0, Dynamic Button, and AI Boost. The last one combines Smooth Boost and Game Boost, advertised to reduce lag and improve high-frame-rate gaming performance.