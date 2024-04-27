Lok Sabha Campaigning: WB CM Mamata Banerjee injured while boarding helicopter

Nation
By Abhilasha
Mamata Banerjee injured

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sustained injuries while boarding a helicopter during the Lok Sabha election campaign on Saturday.

Reports say, the West Bengal Chief Minister slipped and fell while taking a seat after boarding her helicopter in Durgapur, Paschim Bardhaman. She reportedly suffered a minor injury. Later, she continued with her onward travel to Asansol.

Last month,  the West Bengal Chief Minister was injured on her forehead after a fall at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata. She was immediately taken to the State-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.The Hospital director Manimoy Bandopadhyay in his statement said Banerjee suffered a cerebral concussion and had a sharp cut on the forehead and nose.

