OnePlus Open tipped to launch in October 2023

The launch of OnePlus Open has been anticipated by smartphone enthusiasts across the globe. Even though the foldable smartphone was scheduled to launch this August it did not happen. It was mainly because of the change in display providing company. However, after a long wait, tipster Max Jambor has revealed that the OnePlus Open will be launched very soon.

Even though the exact launch date is not known to date, the leak by the tipster says that the unveiling date is 19th October. We should not take the information for granted as we have yet to hear about that officially. However, OnePlus execs who attended the TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 event said that the launch will be soon.

The hardware of the OnePlus Open will be based on the Oppo Find N3. While the Oppo Find N3 will be sold in China only, the OnePlus Open will be sold globally. We are however expecting different launch dates of the devices.

OnePlus Open specifications were teased by Digital Chat Station in the last month. OnePlus Open will offer a 7.82-inch inner display with 2268 x 2440px resolution. On the other hand, the outer screen is 6.2 inches with 904 x 2316px with 401ppi.

The RAM on the smartphone will be 16GB while the storage will be up to 1TB. However, there are chances that the device might come with a 24GB RAM variant.