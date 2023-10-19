OnePlus Open launched in India at Rs 1.39 lakh, Check Specs and sale date

Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has finally launched its first foldable smartphone – OnePlus Open in India. The OnePlus Open foldable smartphone comes is a single variant and gets a price tag of Rs 1,39,999. The official sale of the device will begin on begins on October 27, 2023. Users also get additional offers during the pre-order phase that has started from today.

OnePlus Open is equipped with a 7.82-inch Flexi-Fluid AMOLED main display with 120Hz refresh rate. The screen offers a 2K resolution of 2440 x 2268 pixels and 426 ppi. The cover screen is 6.31 inches and also 2K resolution of 2484 x 1116 pixels.

The phone also gets two selfie cameras — a 32-megapixel shooter for the cover screen and a 20MP inner front camera.

The device also features a triple rear camera system that houses a 48MP f/1.7 aperture, OIS, Sony LYT-T808, 64MP telephoto camera with f/2.6 aperture, and 48-megapixel f/2.2 aperture ultrawide shooter.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC that is paired with a 16GBLPDDR5X and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The device also offers a source-focused heat dissipation system and IPX4 rating.

The smartphone gets a 4805mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The company claims that the device can be fully charged in 42 minutes. The phone runs OxygenOS 13.2 with four years of major Android updates.

Connectivity option on the device includes USB Type-C audio, three stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and much more.

