20 CAPF companies to be deployed in Ganjam district for second phase election

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
Bhubaneswar: As many as 20 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will be deployed in Ganjam district for the second phase election on May 20.

A committee headed by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Odisha Nikunja Bihari Dhal has approved the deployment of the CAPF jawans and instructed the District Election Officer and Collector of Ganjam to not to use these companies of CAPF as Reserve Force or Striking Force.

These CAPF personnel will be deployed for smooth and peaceful conduct of poll in different booths of the eight (8) assembly constituencies going to poll on May 20.

It is to be noted here that the approval for the deployment of the Central Forces came a day after a pre-poll violence took place at Srikrushnasaranpur village under Khallikote police station limits of Ganjam district which killed one Dilip Pahan and left several injured.

