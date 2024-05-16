Temperature in Odisha to rise by 2 to 4 degree Celsius during next 4 to 5 days: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted that the day time temperature in Odisha likely to rise by 2 to 4 degree Celsius during next 4 to 5 days.

“Due to likely strengthening of anticipated northwesterly/ northerly dry winds in middle & upper level of the atmosphere & simultaneous weakening in moisture carrying winds from Bay of Bengal in to the state, maximum temperature (Day Temperature) is likely to be 40°C or more at many places in the districts of interior Odisha during 18th to 21st May 2024,” the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

“Consequently maximum temperature (Day Temperature) likely to be above normal by 3 to 5°C over some districts of interior Odisha during 18th to 21st May, 2024 & be above normal by 2 to 3°C over some districts of coastal Odisha,” it said adding that there will be gradual rise in maximum temperature (Day Temperature) by 2 to 4°C during next 4 to 5 days at many places over the district of Odisha.

The weather department also advised people to take precautionary measure while going outside during the peak hours of the day time between 11 AM and 3 PM.