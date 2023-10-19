iQOO 12 series might launch on November 7, specs surface on certification website

The iQOO 12 series might be launching on November 7 in China, revealed a reliable tipster, initially reported GSMArena. The new listing on the UFCS certification database reveals the battery capacity for the iQOO 12 as well as the 12 Pro.

The iQOO 12 gets two 2440 mAh cells that offer 4880 mAh battery capacity while the iQOO 12 Pro offers 4980 battery. When it comes to fast charging, the iQOO 12 as well as the iQOO 12 Pro get 120W fast charging support. The Pro variant supports 50W wireless charging.

It is expected that the iQOO 12 will offer a 2K display, 144Hz refresh rate, flat edges etc. On the other hand, the iQOO 12 Pro variant will offer a Samsung E7 AMOLED display that will offer a refresh rate of 144Hz.

In terms of processor, the iQOO 12 series is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. In terms of Operating System, the device will be offered with Origin OS 4.0 custom skin that is based on the Android 14 OS. When it comes to camera specs, the iQOO 12 offers a 64MP OmniVision 64B telephoto sensor that offers 3x zoom, a 50MP OmniVision sensor and a 50MP Samsung ultra-wide-angle sensor. It is expected that the Vivo V3 imaging chipset will be offered on the device for better photography.

We expect both devices to launch in India after their launch in China.