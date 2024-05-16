What are the different types of allergies and how to avoid them?

What are the different types of allergies? May it be chronic or acute, millions of people suffer from some kind of allergic reaction daily. Some allergies can potentially be dangerous. Therefore, it is important to know more about allergies as you or your loved ones might be affected without even knowing it.

An allergy is usually a reactive response of the body to certain allergens like dust, pollen, mold, insect venom, drugs, hair dyes, certain foods, etc. Some allergies are seasonal, while others last across the year. Here are some allergens and how to avoid them:

Dust Allergies

Dust is a common allergen as it is present everywhere. In most cases, excess dust enters the body through the nose and irritates the inner lining of the nostrils and throat. This results in repeated sneezing, coughing, congestion in the respiratory system, and watery eyes.

To avoid dust allergies, one must keep their home clean and well-dusted. Wearing a mask while going out will help avoid allergens outside your home.

Pollen Allergies

This type of allergy is seasonal as plants release pollen when they blossom. Similar to dust, the pollen particles enter the body through the nose and cause congestion, sneezing, and watery eyes.

There is medication available for seasonal allergies. You must consult a doctor before taking any medication. Knowing the flower-blossoming patterns around you will help in avoiding pollen.

Mold Allergies

Mold usually grows in damp environments and can be found both indoors and outdoors. There are different types of mold and only some of them cause allergies. The effects of mold allergies are sneezing, coughing, congestion, and watery eyes.

Medication like antihistamines helps in dealing with mold allergies. You should consult a doctor before taking any medication. Also, try to stay away from damp areas and keep your bathroom clean and dry.

Pet Allergies

Pets are another source of allergens. The allergen can be their fur, saliva, or excrement. Direct contact with these allergens can cause swelling, itching, and redness in your skin. It can also cause sneezing, coughing, and congestion.

Antihistamines are a great way to deal with pet allergies. You should keep your pets away from your bedroom if you are allergic to them.

Food Allergies

Many people are allergic to specific foods. They might be lactose-intolerant, gluten-intolerant, allergic to seafood, and allergic to nuts. The immune system overreacts to these particular food items and in some cases, it can be life-threatening.

People with food allergies should carry epinephrine pens (EpiPens) and inject them in case of emergencies. They should also avoid eating food that they know will cause an allergic reaction.

Drug Allergies

Not all drugs and medicines cause allergies. However, certain substances can cause rashes and difficulty in breathing. Drug allergies can only be diagnosed by healthcare professionals. They will also suggest further treatment.

Insect allergies

Both stinging and non-stinging insects can cause an allergic reaction. Insects like wasps, fire ants, bees, hornets, cockroaches, and dust mites are usually responsible for insect-related allergies.

Stinging insects like wasps can cause a life-threatening reaction like anaphylaxis. Non-Stinging insects like dust mites can aggravate conditions like asthma.

EpiPens are highly recommended for insect allergies

Light allergies

The last entry on this list is a peculiar one. Many people experience something called ‘photic sneeze reflex’ where they sneeze as a result of looking directly at bright lights. It is also called autosomal dominant compelling helio-ophthalmic outburst syndrome (ACHOO syndrome).

There is a lack of evidence on this type of allergy, but researchers believe that it might be genetic. According to them, it is not caused by light itself, but by the change in intensity of light. The actual cause is still unknown.

One theory suggests that a change in light intensity causes this reaction in the optic nerves.

The only way to avoid light allergies is to wear sunglasses and hats while going out on bright and sunny days. Also, try to not directly look at bright lights.