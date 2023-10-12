OnePlus Open latest leak suggests the price of the device, reveals some important specs

OnePlus Open will be launched very soon across the global market. Even though the company has been promoting the smartphone, we do not know the approximate pricing of the smartphone. According to the latest leak, the OnePlus Open is expected to be offered with a rumored price of $1,699 (which is $100 less than Galaxy Z Fold5 launch price).

According to winfuture (German Publication) a lot of information has come forward about the device. The leaked renders show us every minute detail of the device and leave no scope for imagination for us. It is quite confirmed that the device sports a gigantic camera island on the rear. The camera island is circular in design and offers a triple camera layout. The flash is occupied at the top left corner of the back of the device. On the other hand, the OnePlus logo is present on the bottom side of the back panel.

The outer screen is 6.31-inches while the main screen is 7.8-inches (flexible) and is sourced from BOE. The rear camera setup includes 48 MP main camera, a 48 MP ultrawide, and a 64 MP zoom camera. We do get a Hasselblad branding on the camera module.

When it comes to chipset, we do get a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on the device. However, the presence of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 onboard might have been more useful. Storage of the device is expected to be 256GB while the RAM will be up to 16GB (LPDDR5X).

The launch of the device is expected to be on October 19. Even though the device is expected to arrive in all global markets (including India) it will not be launched in Germany. This is due to the patent dispute of Oppo with Nokia in the country.

