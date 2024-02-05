OnePlus 12 and 11 get AI based features with latest software update

Samsung has recently launched the S24 series with the AI based features and other manufacturers are expected to offers AI based features soon. OnePlus in its latest software update has offered AI features on its OnePlus 12 and 11 devices. However, the features are limited to China only and we are not sure whether it will land in other markets.

What’s about the update

The OnePlus 12 update has a firmware version of PJD110_14.0.0.405(CN01) while the OnePlus 11 has a firmware version of PHB110_14.0.0.403(CN01). The latest update brings AI based features like AI Summariser, AIGC Remover, and Article Summaries to the OnePlus 11 and 12 devices. There has also been upgrade to the Breeno Touch.

The other updates that come with the firmware include “Device motion & orientation” permission for the OnePlus 11 and 12. The users can control QQ Music on Always-On Display and also get the option to display the screen recording indicator in the status bar or a floating window.

The update also improves the phone’s Bluetooth, NFC, WLAN network stability and compatibility. If you are someone who lives in China, you are eligible for the update.

The OnePlus 12 and 12R received software update few days back in India too. However, unlike their Chinese counterpart the devices run OxygenOS.

OnePlus 12 update is of 6.48GB and has a firmware version CPH2573_14.0.0.404(EX01). The highlight of the software update is the OnePlus Master Mode feature that includes Hasselblad colour tuning. It helps to set accurate skin tones and natural-looking colours in photographs.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 12R has received its first software upgrade in the form of Oxygen OS v14.0.0.307 (EX01). The update is currently rolling in India and is 400MB in size.