Noise Pop Buds launched in India at Rs 999, offers battery backup of up to 50 hours

Noise has launched a new true wireless (TWS) earphones i.e. Noise Pop Buds in India. The earphones get some amazing features including up to 50 hours at an attractive price of Rs 999. Well, the earbuds are offered in multiple colour variants and have an in-ear design. The Noise Pop Buds gets one year of warranty.

Specifications

The Noise Pop Buds get 10mm drivers and a setup of quad mic. We also get environmental noise cancellation (ENC) support for calls. Users can get clear phone calls if they are connected with Noise Pop Buds. The Noise Pop Buds offer up to 65ms low latency with 5.3 connectivity, fast pairing and Hyper Sync technology. Users also get the support for Google Assistant when paired with smartphones or tablets.

In terms of playback time we get up to 50 hours with full charge takes up to 90 minutes. Well, if you are in a hurry, the Noise Pop Buds can be charged for 10 minutes to get a backup of up to 150 minutes. There is also an IPX5 rating on the device and that makes it splash resistance. The earphones weigh just 39grams and are easy on the ear.

When it comes to design, the Noise Pop buds offer an in-ear design and offers dual tone colour. The earphones are offered in Forest Pop, Lilac Pop, Moon Pop, and Steel Pop colour shades.