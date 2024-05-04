Google Pixel 8a new leaks surfaces out, check all the expected specs

Leaks about Google Pixel 8a has been surfacing from time to time. The device will be launching on May 14 (according to reports). Ahead of the global launch, the entire specifications of the Pixel 8a have been leaked by Android Headlines.

Google Pixel 8a will be powered by a potent tensor G3 chipset. It will offer 6.1 inch full HD+ OLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. We do get 120Hz refresh rate with 2000nits of peak brightness. Some important features of the device include AI-mazing camera with best take, crystal-clear calls, audio magic Eraser and night sight, crystal-clear calls, fast charging, all-day battery backup, IP67 certification for dust and water resistance.

Speaking about the battery of the device, we will get a 4492 mAh battery. This is an increase from the 4385 mAh battery capacity on the Pixel 7a. Well, it is expected that the device will offer more than 24 hours of battery backup with up to 72 hours with Extreme Battery Saver mode. There will be Qi wireless charging on the smartphone too.

If the previous leaks are to be believed, we will get seven years of security updates. Additionally, there is also an OS update available for the device for over the next few years. In terms of camera, the Pixel 8a will be offering 64 MP main camera while the ultrawide camera is expected to be 13MP.

AI-amazing Pixel camera on the device will offer best take by combining similar photos into one. Similarly, the audio magic eraser reduces distracting sounds in videos like cars or wind. Meanwhile, the Night Sight creates vibrant photos in low light with the help of Astrophotography.

Useful features that help throughout the day include Call Assist, summary of emails on the spot, use of Circle to search etc. There is also VPN by Google One that protects online activity, handling slips and spills and much more.

The device is expected to get colours like the Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay as well as Aloe colours. Pricing for the Pixel 8a is expected to be around $499 and $559 respectively (for the 128GB and 256GB storage variants).