2 youths drown in Tarkera dam of Rourkela in Odisha

Rourkela: In a tragic incident, as many as two youths met watery grave at the Tarkera dam of Rourkela in Sundergarh district of Odisha on Saturday. Three friends had gone to take bath at the dam when two of them drowned.

The deceased persons have been identified as Zarib Khan (20) of the Chhenda colony and Raj Kumar Mahato (20) of the Lal Building in Daily market area of Rourkela.

As per reports, three friends had gone to take bath at the Tarkera dam at about 3 pm today. While two friends were taking bath the third youth entered the water to record the video on his mobile phone.

Somehow they were dragged into the deep water. Two of them drowned in the water while the third friend has been rescued in an injured state.

The Fire services personnel and the members of the ODRAF team fished out body of the two youths form the water.

After getting information Rourkela MLA Sarada Nayak also reached the spot and enquired about the mishap.

Also read: 8 year old boy dies after drowning in pond in Ganjam