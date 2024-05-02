India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in the third women’s T20I

A blistering 91-run opening stand between Shafali Verma (51) and Smriti Mandhana (47) powered India to a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the third women’s T20I to take an unassailable 3-0 series lead in the five-match series, here on Thursday.

Electing to bowl first, Radha Yadav (2/22), led a clinical Indian bowling show to keep Bangladesh to a below-par 117/8, with Renuka Singh Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar and Shreyanka Patil taking a wicket each. In reply, Shafali 51 off 38 balls, along with Smriti’s 42-ball 47 ensured India completed the chase with nine balls to spare.

Chasing 118, Smriti began with a glance for four off Marufa Akter, while Shafali brought out a lofted drive against Fariha Trisna for a boundary. After taking a four each off Marufa, Shafali was at her powerful best in taking three fours off Shorifa Khatun and gave the same treatment to Nahida Akter in the last over of power-play, which India finished with 59/0.

Smriti continued to be at her elegant best in sweeping and lofting the spinners, before Shafali got her fifty with a single off Fahima. But her knock was cut short by Ritu Moni grabbing a stunning one-handed catch on her follow-through to break the 91-run opening partnership in the 13th over.

Though Smriti and Dayalan Hemalatha fell in quick succession, a drive from Richa Ghosh past backward point off Nahida sealed the deal for India in 18.3 overs. With the series in the bag, the visitors’ would be pleased with their openers getting big runs after recording lean scores in last year’s trip to Bangladesh.

Earlier, Dilara gave Bangladesh a power-packed start by smashing four quick boundaries. She was also helped by fielding errors from India – being dropped by Harmanpreet Kaur and Sajeevan Sajana, while Pooja missed a run-out chance of her. After Bangladesh ended the power-play with 44/0, India bounced back by triggering a batting meltdown to keep the hosts’ to a score below 120.

Murshida Khatun was run-out off a free-hit in the seventh over when Deepti Sharma fired a laser-sharp throw, while Dilara was stumped off a slower ball from Renuka. Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana had a 30-run stand off 36 balls for the third wicket with Sobhana Mostary, before the latter was run-out in the 14th over.

After that, Bangladesh went from 85/3 to 117/8, as their poor batting costed them another match and series against India. With the next match of the series on Monday, India have time to rest and think on trying out various other combinations with an eye on what suits them the best for the Women’s T20 World Cup, happening in Bangladesh later this year.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 117/8 in 20 overs (Dilara Akther 39, Nigar Sultana 28; Radha Yadav 2-22, Shreyanka Patil 1-24) lost to India 121/3 in 18.3 overs (Shafali Verma 51, Smriti Mandhana 47; Ritu Moni 1-10, Rabeya Khan 1-24) by seven wickets.