Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry to lead high-profile trade delegation to India

New Delhi: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will be leading a high-profile trade delegation to India soon. It was informed in a X post (formerly Twitter) by All India Radio News on Thursday.

As per the post, SCCI will lead the delegation to India as India and the UAE mark two years of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

Reportedly, the delegation will visit India from May 5-10, to explore new investment opportunities and strengthen economic cooperation between Sharjah and India.

