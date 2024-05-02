Keonjhar: Explosion at KJS Ahluwalia Steel Plant leaves 10 labourers injured, 4 critical

Keonjhar: An explosion at KJS Ahluwalia Steel Plant, situated at Barapada under Rugudi police limits in Keonjhar district has reportedly left at least 10 on duty labourers injured on Thursday.

Sources said that the blast furnace exploded inside the plant following the debris with very high temperature fell around in an area of 50 metre radius. While a group of labourers were working during the blast but the sparks from the furnace fell on ten workers due to which they sustained bur injuries.

Soon, the plant authorities rescued the injured workers and rushed them to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. However, the condition of four labourers is stated to be critical.

Sources said under what circumstances the blast occurred is yet to be known, the injured labourers, who are said to be from different states, were engaged by a contractor temporarily.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that such blasts and mishaps take place at KJS Ahluwalia Sponge Iron Plant frequently due to the negligence of the plant authorities. Similar blast had taken place in the plant in 2017 which led to death of at least one worker while 8 were injured. An explosion also took place in January this year.