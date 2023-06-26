Nothing Phone (2) Pre-order to start in India from June 29

The pre-orders for the Nothing Phone (2) will start in India from June 29. The interested users have to use Flipkart platform in order to do so.

Technology
By Pratyay 0
Nothing Phone 2 pre-order
Picture Credit: Flipkart

The pre-orders for the Nothing Phone (2) will start in India from June 29. The interested users have to use Flipkart platform in order to do so.

Nothing Phone (2), which is the successor to the Nothing Phone (1) is one of the most anticipated Android devices that is going to be launched this year. The launch event of the smartphone will be held in London on July 11 and it will be live-streamed globally.

How to pre-order

Pre-order starts at June 29, 12PM on Flipkart. Interested users should pay a refundable Rs 2000 deposit to secure the order. The users are expected to come back to the website between July 11, 9PM – 20 July, 11:59 PM and choose a specific variant. They are expected to pay the remaining balance and claim exclusive pre-order offers. The user who pre-orders the device will receive it before the beginning of open sales.

The company has already confirmed that the device will offer a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC for the phone. On the other hand, the device will sport a bigger battery than the Phone (1). The Phone (2) will offer a 4700mAh battery which is 200mAh more than the Phone (1). When it comes to the screen of the smartphone, users get 6.7-inch screen.

You might also like
Technology

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max may feature a new custom button

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications revealed via leaked live image

Technology

These smartphone are eligible to get iOS 17 update

Technology

OnePlus Nord 3 price in India leaked ahead of official launch

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans