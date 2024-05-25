Apple’s foldable hybrid device will have these specifications, Know more about it

Apple is all set to launch its new foldable series devices and we are not so familiar about its specifications. However, latest report from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed some important specifications about the upcoming hybrid foldable device. The analyst has mentioned that, the company will be releasing two foldable devices rather than just one. The release is most likely to take place in the first half of 2026, mentioned Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple’s foldable hybrid devices are expected to be offered in two form factors and that include 20.25″ and 18.8″ devices. When the devices are folded, they shrink to 14-15” and 13-14” respectively. There was an earlier rumour that the devices will be launched late 2025 or early 2026.

According to the findings from supply chain, the sole suppliers of the foldable panels that will be used in the devices are from LG. The panel will be offered with a high-cost hinge and that will cost as much as $600-650. On the other hand, the hinge will cost $200-250 and the hinge supplier for Apple will be Amphenol.

Both the foldable devices offered by the company will offer an in-house M5 series chipset. According to the estimate of Ming-Chi Kuo, the overall cost will be quite premium. If estimates are accurate, the Apple foldable hybrid device will be priced similar to current Vision Pro. For those who are unknown, the Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499. However, the shipments are expected to be higher than the Vision Pro (around 1 million mark).

