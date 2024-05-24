Motorola Moto G85 smartphone with 50MP rear camera to launch soon, renders out

Motorola Moto G85 is expected to launch soon in India and the renders of the smartphone has been out. The device will be a mid-range smartphone and will cater the needs of those who are looking for something which is under budget. The device has appeared on Geekbench and the first look of the device has been out due to leaks by ToolJunction.

The Moto G85 smartphone will be priced around 300 euros as it will be launched in Europe. As the device appeared on Geekbench, we know what to expect from the processor of the device. A Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 chipset is offered on the new Moto smartphone. The design of the smartphone is similar to the regular Motorola mid-range devices. Well, we get a dual camera setup at the rear and a front selfie camera. The dual camera setup comprises of 50MP shooter along with OIS. The display is curved at both sides while the punch-hole display offers a selfie camera. The camera should be good enough to click selfies and attend to video calls.

Connectivity features should include, 5G, LTE, Wi-FI, Bluetooth and much more. We do get USB-C port on the device along with a SIM tray. The device also supports Dolby Atmos music support and this means that we will definitely get a good music on the device. The device is expected to get an in-display fingerprint sensor while the display will be OLED.

In terms of RAM, the Moto G85 is expected to be offered with 8 GB RAM option and will be shipped with Android 14. We expect storage of up to 256GB on the device. We expect the company to throw some more leaks of the device.