New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 series device likely to feature slimmer design

South-Korea based tech giant Samsung currently dominated over foldable smartphone market with products like its Galaxy Z Fold 6 series devices. The company is reportedly planning to up the game with the introduction of a new variant in the Z Fold 6 series.

The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 phone is said to be named as Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra. The device has been tipped to feature a slimmer design than the current offerings.

According to industry insider Ross Young, the Samsung is reportedly working on a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim. He shared via a X post that the upcoming Samsung foldable device will have a bigger display than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 phone. Moreover, the handset will reportedly will have no S Pen support.

With the elimination of the no digitizer, the company might be able to offer a slimmer design than the regular Fold 6 phone in the Ultra variant. Finally, Young revealed that the handset could be called as Fold 6 Ultra. Currently, we don’t have any information on the launch timeline of the device yet.

Meanwhile, Samsung is all set to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event for 2024 on July 10. The company will likely to unveil its next generation of foldable phones – Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 at the event.Moreover, the company’s next generation of foldable phones are rumoured to be powered by a Snapdragon chipset. The company may use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 proc3ssor for its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

We could also witness the launch of the Galaxy Ring and three models of Galaxy Watch 7 at the July 10 event. The Samsung Galaxy Ring will likely come equipped with AI-powered health features.