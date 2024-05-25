Honor Magic 6, Honor Magic 6 Pro to Launch Soon in India

HTech launched the Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic 6 Pro in China in January. The launch of these two smartphones in India is now heavily anticipated. So far there are no official confirmations about this, but according to reports from informant Paras Gulani, these phones could be launched in July 2024. Honor phones are sold in India via HTech, which has not yet confirmed the arrival of the Magic series.

In his Tweet post, Paras Gulani (@passionategeezk), mentioned that the arrival of the Honor Magic 6 series in India is not that far away, anticipating the arrival of this series in the country in July this year and also added that this series will not be cheap in the country.

“As stated earlier, YES Honor finally makes its possible HONOR MAGIC 6 Series is coming to India, Honor Magic 6 Pro 5GB will mark its debut in India very soon somewhere in July 2024. Honor Fans start saving your money, It will not be Cheap! !!”, wrote Paras Gulani in his post.

Expectations for the launch of the Magic 6 series have been high since March of this year. HTech CEO Madhav Seth also posted on his Twitter (currently X) mentioning the launch of the foldable phone. He posted images of the Honor Magic 6 Ultimate and Porshe Design Magic 6 RSR hitting its launch in India.

The Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic 6 Pro run the MagicOS 8.0 skin and are equipped with the 8Gen 3 Snapdragon SoC. They have LTPO LED screens and triple rear cameras housed in a roundhouse. These have a performance of 50 MP on the main camera and 180 MP on the last periscope sensor camera. The vanilla model is 6.78 inches, while the Pro version is equipped with a 6.8-inch screen.

Prices for the Honor Magic 6 start from CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs 50,000) for the 12GB+256GB RAM variant, and CNY 5,699 (roughly 65,000) for the base model Magic 6 Pro 12GB+256GB RAM variant.