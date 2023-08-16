Man loses Rs 50,000 in online scam while seeking help on how to operate PhonePe app

Now-a-days, the number of online scam cases are increasing as more innocent people are falling prey to scammers. As per a new report, the cyber frauds are now scamming people with a new method by asking them to install screen sharing apps on their phones or laptops.

In such a case, a businessman lost more than Rs 50,000 after he downloaded a screen sharing app after seeking help to operate his PhonePe account.

Cyber fraud through screen-sharing app

According to report, the said businessman is a resident of a village in Karnataka. He was facing some trouble while operating his PhonePe app, which has been linked to his Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda credit cards.

To resolve the problem, the man sought help online on Google, which has become common for almost all of us now-a-days. While looking, he found a number that claimed to solve his issue. So, he called the number 08918924399 on the morning of July 9. The person at the other end first cut the call as soon as he picked up the phone and gave the businessman a call from another number, which was 01725644238.

The businessman told the person on the phone about his issue. Then he was asked about his two bank accounts and to install a screen-sharing app, called Rust Desk.

After installing the app, the scammer asked the victim to open PhonePe app. After that he scanned the front and back of both his credit cards at around 11 am using the scanner app.

Following this Rs 29,998 was deducted from the victim’s Bank of Baroda credit card, and Rs 27,803 was deducted from his Axis Bank credit card. Seeing this, he realised that he had fallen prey to online scam and registered a complaint with the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal on July 25. Meanwhile, the Belthangady police had registered an FIR on July 31.

So, don’t ever install any app or click on any unknown link by following the advise of a stranger. It is best to ask professionals if you encounter any problem with your bank account.