Launch date for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE in India revealed

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy S23 FE smartphone across the global market for sometime. Now we come to know about the launch date for the smartphone in India. The device will be launching in India on October 4 and the company the confirmed about it too. The information was revealed by Indian’s branch of Samsung.

The company has updated the banner image on its official X account and we can clearly see three prominent cameras with the text ‘The New Epic’. Even though the company does not clearly mention about the smartphone’s name we know that they are hinting towards the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. The South Korean brand has also posted an image of new Galaxy Tab on X. We assume that this tab will be the Tab S9 FE and it will be launched alongside the Galaxy Buds FE. In short, we assume that all the three products i.e Galaxy S23 FE, Buds FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE will be launched together.

Even though the company has not said anything about the specs of S23 FE, we do have some idea about them due to recent leaks.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE rumoured features

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will get a 6.3 inch display with 120Hz refresh rate with Full-HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080). The smartphone offers an under-display fingerprint sensor and is powered by an Octa-Core chipset that offers a peak frequency of 2.99GHz. It is quite assumable that the chipset will be Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. The device will be offered in in 8GB RAM + 128GB/ 256GB storage configuration.

When it comes to the rear, the images have revealed that we get a triple rear camera. It is expected that the device will offer 50MP primary camera, 8MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom and a 12MP ultrawide camera. At the front, we get a 10MP selfie camera for video calls and for selfies.

The battery on the device is 4370mAh so it is most likely to get 25W charging. When it comes to OS, the device will offer Android 13 with OneUI 5.1.