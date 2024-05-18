Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to visit 2 constituencies of Keonjhar district tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister cum BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik will visit two Assembly constituencies of Keonjhar district tomorrow.

As per reports, the CM will fly to Keonjhar in helicopter and land at the Silisuan football ground in the Sadar constituency at 10.15 am on Sunday. He will address the gathering there in a meeting.

All preparations for this meeting has already been done. Sitting arrangement of 40 thousand people has been done here. In this meeting five BJD MLA candidates of the district will also remain present along with the MP candidates of the party.

Later, the Chief Minister will move to Anandapur. He will address the gathering at the Ana Football ground near Hatadihi under Anandapur MLA constituency at 11. 15 am. Security arrangement has been beefed up by Police for the visit of the CM.

