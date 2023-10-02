Oppo Find N3 Flip expected to launch globally, appears on Geekbench platform

Oppo Find N3 Flip might be launched globally soon and the it has been seen on the Geekbench platform. The device has been launched in China in late August. The device has a different identifier (CPH2519) as compared to the Chinese model. The Chinese model has a device name of PHT110.

According to the latest Geekbench listing, we get a single-core score of 1895. On the other hand, the multi-core score is 4655. The upload date was October 1, 2023. The Operating System on the device is Android 13. The Model ID is OPPO CPH2519 while the CPU name is ARM ARMv8. The motherboard name is k6985v1_64. There are 8 Cores in the processor and the base frequency is 1.80 GHz.

When it comes to processor, we do get a Dimensity 9200 chipset along with a RAM of 12GB. The device offers a ColorOS 13 out of the box. The device specs are expected to be similar to the Chinese variant.

The Chinese variant of the smartphone offers a triple camera setup at the rear. It comprises of a 50MP wide camera, 32 MP telephoto as well as 48 MP ultrawide camera. The connectivity features include WLAN, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, Radio as well as USB Type-C. The battery offered on the device is 4300 mAh. The device gets 44W wired charging and it can charge the battery up to 50 percent in 23 minutes.

The RAM and storage variants include 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB variants.