How camels climb sand dunes, watch viral video

How camels climb sand dunes? This is what we saw in a recent video that has now gone viral. Within about 12 hours the video has earned more than 618k views.

We can see in the video that a camel is travelling in a desert. It is now climbing a steep sand dune. While it is difficult for both humans and animals to climb a sand dune in a desert, the animal is naturally intelligent as it was seen correctly using the gravity theory. It knell down on the sand and started crawling. After a few moves, as it reached the top point it then stood up and walked away normally using its four legs.

X user ‘Nature is Amazing’ posted the video today morning only on his handle @AMAZINGNATURE and within these couples of hours it has already garnered 618.8k views. The caption of the video reads, “This is how Camels climb the sand dunes.” Besides, the amazing video also earned a number of interesting comments.

A user commented, “I always saw camels as funny, especially seeing them in zoos, but here in their element they seem like quite a noble beast. Their body type seems to fit in well with the landscape. The shade of their fur and humps on their back resemble the sand dunes. Strange creature, but that’s probably because the desert is inherently strange to us city dwellers.”

“It also seems to suffer from slowness otherwise it is not difficult for the camel to climb the slope,” another wrote in the comment box.

“Where do camels find water to survive in the desert? I’ve not seen the mirage that is the oasis,” a third commented.

A fourth wrote, “He smart tho, lower center of gravity.”

