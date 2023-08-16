Latest Apple iOS 17 update pushes the end button to the centre, Check what’s new

Apple has pushed the latest developer version of iOS 17 this Tuesday and the major change in it is the location of the end call button. According to the latest update, the ‘end call’ button has been pushed back to the centre, reported Verge. This means that as the company releases the new software this fall, there will not be anything new in the call controls.

According to the latest update, the call screen functions are present at the bottom of the screen and the call cancel button is in the middle of the second row. This is a minor change as compared to the earlier iOS 17 beta where the call end button is placed at the corner of the second row. The latest change might have come due to the negative reaction that the Apple received due to the right-position of the end button.

Even though the iOS 16 offered the end call button in the bottom of the screen, the call functions were located in the centre. In the latest updated Apple has pushed the call functions to the bottom suggesting that it is trying to make it convenient for large screen iPhones. It also might be shifted to the bottom in order to accommodate faces of the people a user is talking to.

Launch of iPhone 15 series

As per the latest reports, the launch of iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will also take place in September. As per the latest report by 9to5Mac revealed that the tech giant’s employees have been asked not to take a leave on September 13. There seems to be a big smartphone announcement on that day.