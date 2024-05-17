Apart from travelling, train tickets can give you 6 amazing benefits, know what

If you have a confirmed train ticket of the destination you are travelling to, you can avail multiple amazing benefits apart from just travelling conveniently. With a confirmed ticket, you can have access to things including free food to first aid. Here’s a detailed list of things you can have access to with a confirmed train ticket.

Cheap access to IRCTC Dormitory:

If you are travelling to a distant place where you have to book a hotel but you don’t to book one due to budget or any other reason, you can stay at the IRCTC dormitory. With a confirmed train ticket, a traveller can get a bed at the IRCTC’s dormitory at a very cheap price ranging up to Rs 150 for 24 hours.

Free access to pillow, bedsheet and blanket:

In Indian Railways, pillow, bedsheet and blanket are all available free in AC 1, 2 and 3. All these facilities are available free of cost in Garib Rath also. If you do not get these things in AC then you can access these things by showing your train ticket. You do not have to pay any extra fee for this.

Free fast-aid and medical emergency service:

If you are feeling sick while traveling in the train or you have any medical emergency, then there is complete facility of fast aid in the train itself. You just have to inform the RPF jawan of the train. If you want, you can call 139. You will get immediate first aid facility. If the train does not have the facility you require, it will be arranged at the next station.

Free food:

If you have booked a ticket in a premium train like Rajdhani, or Shatabdi and this train is late by more than 2 hours, then you will also be given free food from the IRCTC canteen. If you are not given food, you can also complain by dialing number 139.

Cheap access to locker rooms:

All railway stations have the facility of locker room and cloak room. In such a situation, you can keep your belongings in these locker rooms and cloak rooms for about 1 month. However, for this you will have to pay a fee of Rs 50 to Rs 100 per 24 hours. But, for this also you must have a confirmed train ticket.

Free stay at waiting room:

At the same time, immediately after deboarding the train or before boarding, you can wait comfortably in the non-AC or AC waiting room. For this you will need to show your ticket. There is no charge of any kind for staying here.

Note:-

If you have a confirmed ticket and you face any problem in all these facilities or you are not able to get the benefit of any of these things, then you can complain by dialing 139.