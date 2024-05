ICC announces warm-up fixtures for Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, Check schedule

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the warm-up fixtures for the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The matches are scheduled from May 27 to June 1 across the USA and Trinidad and Tobago.

The venues for the warm-up matches include Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas, Broward County Stadium in Florida, Queen’s Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.

Notably, a total of 17 teams play the warm-up games, including South Africa, who are playing an intra-squad on the 29th in Florida.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up fixtures

Date Match Venue 27 May Canada vs Nepal Oman vs Papua New Guinea Namibia vs Uganda Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 28 May Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Bangladesh vs USA Australia vs Namibia Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 29 May South Africa intra-squad Afghanistan vs Oman Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 30 May Nepal vs USA Scotland vs Uganda Netherlands vs Canada Nambia vs Papua New Guinea West Indies vs Australia Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 31 May Ireland vs Sri Lanka Scotland vs Afghanistan Broward County Stadium, Florida Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 1 June India vs Bangladesh TBC, USA

It is worth mentioning here that the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to begin on June 2 and will conclude on June 29.