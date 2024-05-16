CM Naveen holds mega roadshow in Bhubaneswar, huge and enthusiastic crowd turns up to greet him

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik held a mega roadshow in Bhubaneswar today and sought votes for his party candidates.

A huge and enthusiastic crowd turned up to along the route of his roadshow to greet Patnaik, who held the roadshow from the Ganganar Chhak in Unit-6 to Sisubhawan Square.

During his roadshow, the BJD president addressed to the people at different places and appealed the people to vote for Bhubaneswar MP candidate Manmath Routray and Bhubaneswar Central (madhya) MLA candidate Ananta Narayan Jena.

The Chief Minister also assured the people to provided different benefits which included free electricity saying that no electricity bill will be sent to those who use electricity upto 100 units.

The Commissionerate Police had made elaborate security arrangement for the roadshow.

