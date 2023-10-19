Vivo X100 series might debut in November, Check some important details about the device

Vivo X100 will be launched soon and according to the latest leak we have come to know that the Vivo X100 series will launch in November. Both the X100 and X100 Pro offer good cameras and offer good performance. According to tipster Panda is Bald the Vivo X series is expected to launch on November 13, 14 or 15.

Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro offer Sony sensors as their primary camera and the devices are powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300 chipset.

Key Specs

The Vivo X100 will feature Sony IMX920 as the primary camera sensor while the Vivo X100 Pro will get a Sony IMX989 sensor. Similarly, the X100 series might get an IMX663 ultra-wide along with 64MP periscope zoom camera.

When it comes to battery life the Vivo X100 gets a 5100mAh battery while the fast charging support on the smartphone is 120W. The Vivo X100 Pro gets a 5400mAh battery that supports 100W wired charging. The smartphone is expected to get 50W wireless charging.

It is expected that the Vivo X100 series will be released in China and then in other markets. The leaked report suggests that Vivo X100 Pro+ will make its debut in the Quarter 1 of 2024.

We expect Vivo to reveal some details (officially) about the upcoming X100 devices soon.