Below Header Govt Ad

Dance by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh goes viral, watch

Movies
By Himanshu 0
Dance by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh Photo: Instagram

The dance by Hollywood superstars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh has gone viral. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is seen flaunting her confident energy in the new clip.

The video was shared to Instagram by choreographer Lil Kelaan Carter. In the video we can see Shiloh dancing to the beat of her own drum while her parents are going through a legal scuffle over their French winery Chateau Miraval.

While Shiloh’s Instagram account is set to private, the choreographer’s share acknowledged her moves. Many netizens supported her passion for the art in the comments.

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lil Kelaan Carter (@lilkcarter)

Also read: Slovakian PM Fico regains consciousness after long operation

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Himanshu 6391 news 1 comments

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.