Dance by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh goes viral, watch

The dance by Hollywood superstars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh has gone viral. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is seen flaunting her confident energy in the new clip.

The video was shared to Instagram by choreographer Lil Kelaan Carter. In the video we can see Shiloh dancing to the beat of her own drum while her parents are going through a legal scuffle over their French winery Chateau Miraval.

While Shiloh’s Instagram account is set to private, the choreographer’s share acknowledged her moves. Many netizens supported her passion for the art in the comments.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Kelaan Carter (@lilkcarter)

Also read: Slovakian PM Fico regains consciousness after long operation