Former MLA Rajendra Das rejoins BJD

Bhubaneswar: Former Dhamnagar MLA Rajendra Kumar Das alas Raju re-joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today after quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rajendra Kumar Das rejoined the state ruling party at the Sanka Bhawan in the presence of several party leaders including MP Sasmit Patra.

It is to be note here BJP had fielded him as its MLA candidate of Soro Assembly seat for the upcoming election. However, it replaced him with Parshuram Dhada, a two-time MLA from Soro who joined the BJP after resigning from BJD two days ago.

Expressing his displeasure over the withdrawal of his nomination, Rajendra Das resigned from the primary membership of the party and sent his resignation letter to party State president Manmohan Samal and returned to the conch party.

It is to be noted here that Rajendra Das had revolted against BJD party during the by-election in Dhamnagar in 2022 due to which he was expelled from the party.