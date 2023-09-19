iOS 17 update released in India: Eligible iPhones to receive these upgrades

Apple iOS 17 update has been released in India for eligible iPhone models worldwide. The iOS 17 update has also arrived in India. The update has brought some new features and improved some existing apps and services. So, if your iPhone is eligible to get the latest iOS update then you can download and install the latest iOS 17 software update on your iPhone and check what new features you have got.

Here are some of the best features coming to iOS 17.

StandBy mode

Apple has introduced a new Standby mode with the iOS 17. This feature will allow iPhone users to use the device as a decorative stand or widget to show useful information while it is charging. However, the standby mode can only be used if the iPhone it is in a horizontal position. The feature will work with both wired and wireless chargers.

After updating your iPhone to iOS 17, you will be able to see Live Activities, notifications, widgets, and Siri from your smartphone display.

Contact Posters and Live Voicemail

The iOS 17 update has made a major redesign for the Phone app with the introduction of Contact Posters. With this feature, users can set their own poster and a profile photo for other people in their contacts. These can add full-length images or Memoji, and customisable fonts with large text for the poster.

The update has also brought real-time transcription for Live Voicemail that is processed on-device, according to Apple.

NameDrop and AirDrop

iOS 17 has also upgraded AirDrop. The company’s proprietary wireless sharing mechanism will now allow users to share files by simply bring two devices together. They can also use the AirDrop to start a SharePlay session or play a game together. The update has also introduced NameDrop which will allow users to share contact information including your Contact Poster with another user.

Safari Profiles and Private Browsing Lock

Apple has added Private Browsing tabs for web browsers. The Private Browsing tab will be locked behind Face ID or Touch ID, which means unauthorised users won’t be able to gain access without your consent. Safari users are now allowed to separate their cookies, bookmarks, and browsing history and switch across them for work and personal use.

Check In and Live Stickers for Messages

Apple is adding support for a new Messages feature called Check In. The new feature will allow users to notify their family member when they reach home safely and if you are not moving towards the destination specified, then the app will securely and temporarily inform your family member about your location, your battery level, and cellular service information.

Meanwhile, you will be able to create stickers on your smartphone by long pressing an image and sharing it to the Messages app. The stickers will appear in a designated new stickers section.

The new Journal app and the collaborative playlists for Apple Music will come in a future update as they are not part of iOS 17.

The company is also rolling out additional software updates including macOS Sonoma, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17 and watchOS 10 for compatible devices.