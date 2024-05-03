Temperature in Odisha: Bhubaneswar swelters at 41.6°C, Sambalpur hottest at 42.5°C

Bhubaneswar: As many as five places in Odisha recorded temperatures of over 40°C by 2:30 pm on Friday said the latest report of the local MeT office.

Most parts of Odisha are facing a heatwave-like situation for almost a month, on Friday Sambalpur recorded 41.6°C at 2:30 pm. Sambalpur recorded the highest temperature in Odisha at 42.5°C.

People have been advised to refrain from stepping outside the house from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. They have been asked too take necessary precautions in case going out of home within the time is unavoidable.

Here are the temperatures recorded across Odisha by 2:30 pm today:

Sambalpur : 42.5 degrees

Jharsuguda : 42.1 degrees

Hirakud : 41.8 degrees

Bhubaneswar : 41.6 degrees

Rourkela : 40.6 degrees

Balasore : 39.8 degrees

Chandbali : 38.2 degrees

Gopalpur : 35 degrees

Paradip: 34.6 degrees

Puri : 35.3 degrees

Odisha is likely to experience relief from the scorching heat conditions. Areas under coastal Odisha will experience a drop in temperature by one to two degree Celsius. However, interior and Western Odisha will continue to experience heat conditions.

The daily maximum temperature in Odisha will drop by three to four degree Celsius by May 6. As a result of which, the intensity of heat in Odisha will decrease due to rains. Odisha has been experiencing extreme heat for the past 17 days. This has brought about a disruption in the daily lives of people.

Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar recorded maximum daytime temperature above 40 degree Celsius for 16 days in the month of April. Moisture containing air continues to enter into Southern Odisha from the adjoining regions. This resulted in Kalbaisakhi rainfall in some parts of Odisha on Thursday. After May 6, no significant change in temperature is likely in Odisha.

On Thursday, Balangir turned to be the hottest area of the state with maximum temperature at 45 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, 29 cities of Odisha recorded daily temperature beyond 40 degree Celsius on Thursday.