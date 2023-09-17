Will your Apple iPhone get the latest iOS 17 update, Check the list here

Apple has launched the iPhone 15 series globally and the manufacturer will roll out iOS 17 update tomorrow. However, all the iPhones are not eligible for an update. If you have some older iPhone models you have already hit the end of the road and will not get the update.

If you have the iPhone X, the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus you are not eligible for the latest update. The iPhone 6 as well as iPhone 7 series models also do not get the update.

Latest iOS 17 update will be supported by iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2nd generation or later).

The iPhone 15 series make a debut with iOS 17 OS. Unlike the Apple iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 15 series offers a lot of upgrades. We do get camera upgrade, USB-C port, dynamic island (throughout the series), and improved battery backup. The prices of the Apple iPhone 15 series range from Rs 79,900 up to Rs 1,99,900.

The prices of iPhone 15 devices (base variants) have been mentioned below.

Variant Price iPhone 15 (128 GB) Rs 79,900 iPhone 15 Plus (128 GB) Rs 89,900 iPhone 15 Pro (128GB) Rs 1,34,900 iPhone 15 Pro Max (256 GB) Rs 1,59,900

(Note: The official sale of the Apple iPhone 15 series will be from September 22.)

