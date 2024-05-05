16-year-old boy shares about him being sexually assaulted in Delhi Metro, Police responds

New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy recently took to his X handle and shared that he was sexually assaulted and chased by a man in Delhi Metro on Friday night at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station.

Sharing about the incident, the boy named Bhavya tweeted, “I just got assaulted in delhi metro right now at Rajiv chowk metro station. I am a 16 year old boy and I was travelling alone in the metro.”

After being shared on the microblogging platform, the post has garnered over 21 thousand likes so far. As the post went viral, Delhi Police also came across the post. Responding to it, Delhi Police wrote, “Please DM your contact details so that we can reach out to you.”

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Please inform your parents and take more serious actions. All the power to you! For speaking up, for acting brave, and for asking for help! Now you should have to let your parents know.”

Meanwhile, another person wrote, “This is a case of sexual harassment and that too of a minor. Please take serious action.” A third user commented, “You are a boy? I thought of you as a girl. Even boys are facing these kinds of assaults in Delhi. This is shocking. Pls be safe and hats off to you for raising your voice.”