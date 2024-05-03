Odisha: Assistant Executive Engineer in Vigilance net, apprehended while taking Rs 50,000 bribe

Jharsuguda: Rabindra Patra, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of RWS&S in, Jharsuguda, has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe.

The Vigilance sleuths apprehended Patra while he was taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a complainant (Contractor) for facilitating release of his pending bills related to works executed by him.

The entire bribe money Rs 50,000 has been recovered from accused Patra, said sources adding that simultaneous searches are going on at four locations of Patra.

In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance P.S. Case No.07 dtd.02.05.2024, U/s.7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused AEE. Detailed report follows.