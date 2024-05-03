Lok Sabha polls 2024: Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Raebareli

Raebareli (UP): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday filed his nomination papers from the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul’s mother and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi, brother-in-law Robert Vadra, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary K C Venugopala and a host of Congress leaders from UP, were present on the occasion.

Congress workers and Samajwadi Party workers turned out in full force to welcome Rahul to Raebareli. The workers of both parties that are a part of the INDIA bloc, loudly cheered Gandhi and shouted slogans.

People showered petals on the leaders and various trader organisations felicitated Rahul who is seeking his first election from Raebareli.

A minor clash was reported between BJP workers and SP workers when the former shouted slogans “Rahul Gandhi wapas jao” (Rahul Gandhi, go back).

Meanwhile, earlier, Kishori Lal Sharma also filed his nomination for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat.

(Inputs from IANS)