Amazon Great Summer Sale is now live, check some of the exciting deals available

The Amazon Great summer sale is now live. The sale began on May 2. The e-commerce platform is offering massive discounts on several electronic gadgets. Variety of smartphone are on sale with impressive and exciting offers. If you have been wanting to buy a smartphone with impressive features, now is the time. Among others, there are a number of OnePlus smartphones that can catch your eye.

The best of OnePlus phones listed on Amazon include OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, and most views, OnePlus Nord CE 3. Read below to know about the discounts specifically on these three models , among others.

OnePlus 12

The flagship OnePlus 12 model has been listed at Rs 62,999. This comes about Rs 2000 less than its original pricing at Rs 64,999. Meanwhile, there is a flat Rs 2000 off for people who have an Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card. There are exchange and promotion bonuses available too.

OnePlus 12 R

This model of OnePlus 12 was originally priced at Rs 39,999. However, in the Amazon Great Summer sale, you get an instant discount of Rs 1750. In case you are opting for this model, do not forget to check out the additional offers for ICICI credit card holders and Amazon Pay Users.

OnePlus Nord 3

The starting price of this model of OnePlus is Rs 33,999. After the discount, it drops straight to Rs 28,999. With an ICICI Credit Card, you get an immediate discount of Rs 2000. Users of Amazon Pay can also avail a lot of other promotional benefits.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G was originally priced at Rs 26,999. However, after the discounts, the price has been brought down to Rs 18,999. Much like the other models, additional benefits are available on the model for Amazon Pay and ICICI Credit Card holders.

Also Read: Get Apple Devices With Attractive Discounts On Amazon Great Summer Sale