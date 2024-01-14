Inifinix Smart 8 with Mediatek Helio G36 SoC launched in India; Check specs and price

Infinix has launched the Smart 8 smartphone with Mediatek Helio G36 SoC in India. The Unisoc TSoC version had been already launched in India last November. The device is priced at Rs 7499 and will be offered through Flipkart in multiple colour variants.

The only hardware difference between the Mediatek and Unisoc variants is the primary camera. The smartphone now packs a 50MP camera that is paired with secondary camera. The selfie camera at the front remains the same. We get a 8MP camera inside the punch hole. The Dynamic island-like Magic Ring feature offers information like the background calls and battery charging status. The feature is also present on the Unisoc version. However, the MediaTek model runs Android 13 Go-based XOS 13 out of the box.

The smartphone offers dedicated microSD card slot for extended memory up to 1TB. We get a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage on board.

Other key specs of the device include USB-C charging port, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, selfie flashlight, DTS sound processing and massive 5000 mAh battery. The charging speed is at 10W.

Users can purchase the smartphone in Rainbow Blue, Shiny Gold, Galaxy White, Timber Black etc.

