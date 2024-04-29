BSNL Cinemaplus plans get 50% discount: Price now start at Rs 49 per month

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), has made the price of its OTT (over-the-top) service called Cinemaplus plans cheaper with a discount of 50%. The state-run telecom operator has cut down the price of its starter Cinemaplus plans from Rs 99 per month to just Rs 49.

The starter pack of BSNL Cinemaplus offers access to multiple OTT platforms, including Hungama, Lionsgate, Epic On , and ShemarooMe. Apart from the Rs 49 plan, the state-run telecom network provider also offers two more plans at a higher price but with more benefits. You can check all the three plans of BSNL below:

BSNL Cinemaplus Plans and Their Details

BSNL Rs 49 plan is the starter plan offered by the telcos for the Cinemaplus users. The pack gives free access to Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Hungama, and EpicON. This plan was earlier priced at Rs 99.. BSNL Bharat Fibre customers can purchase these OTT plans.

BSNL Cinemaplus Rs 199 plan

The second plan on the list if the Full pack that has a price tag of Rs 199. It offers access to various OTT platforms including ZEE5, SonyLIV, YuppTV, and Disney+ Hotstar. This one is priced at Rs 199 per month.

BSNL Cinemaplus Rs 249 plan

The BSNL Cimenaplus also has a Premium Pack, priced at Rs 249 per month. This plan comes with OTT benefits of access to various apps such as the ZEE5, SonyLIV, YuppTV, Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Hungama, and Disney+ Hotstar.

It is noteworthy to mention that the Cinemaplus service will give users access to content from several platforms with a single login like the Airtel Xstream Play and JioCinema Premium.

Howver, ioCinema Premium plans is currently being offered at just Rs 29 per month.

Also Read: JioCinema Premium Plans now start at just Rs 29 only; Get Ad-Free 4K Video streaming for less than…

Some of these platforms even offer more extensive access to content. If you are looking for HBO content, then you will find it on the JioCinema Premium platform.

The BSNL Bharat Fibre customers can buy the plan of BSNL Cinemaplus by visiting the website of BSNL Cinemaplus and purchase a plan of their liking and start watching their favourite TV shows and movies. The subscription fee will be added to the broadband bill of the customer, and won’t be charged separately.